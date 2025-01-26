Menu Explore
FIITJEE breaks silence on centre shutdowns, blames sudden desertion by managing partners for present crisis

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Jan 26, 2025 01:14 AM IST

FIITJEE attributed the situation to a "criminal conspiracy" orchestrated by individuals with vested interests, asserting that the truth will soon come to light.

Amid concerns raised by parents and students over the recent disruptions at FIITJEE centres in various states, including Delhi NCR, the institute issued an official statement on Saturday blaming the 'Centre Managing Partners' for the crisis. According to the statement, the sudden desertion of certain Centre Managing Partners, along with their teams, has caused the current situation.

FIITJEE has closed down several centers in North India. Here is why. (Representative Image)
FIITJEE has closed down several centers in North India. Here is why. (Representative Image)

The institute clarified that it has not independently decided to close any centres. Instead, company officials are actively working to restore operations at all affected locations within a reasonable timeframe. FIITJEE also stated that its legal team is taking appropriate measures to address criminal cases lodged against it.

FIITJEE attributed the situation to a "criminal conspiracy" orchestrated by individuals with vested interests, asserting that the truth will soon come to light. It further warned of strict legal action against competitors allegedly engaging in unfair trade practices.

The institute urged students to remain focused on their studies and not be influenced by misleading tactics. “FIITJEE has produced dominant results in India in JEE Main, JEE Advanced, NTSE, and Olympiads for the last 28 years. And it will continue to do so. FIITJEE's commitment to its success is unwavering,” the statement read.

The press release detailed the underlying causes of the company’s financial challenges. It explained that decisions regarding centre-level operations, including profitability and expenses, are independently managed by Managing Partners, with the corporate office in Delhi providing support as needed. However, since January 2024, alleged mismanagement by some Managing Partners has created financial strain for the organization.

In February 2024, the company reportedly addressed the Core Group and all Managing Partners, recommending operational optimization and improved work culture to recover from financial difficulties. Despite these efforts, some Managing Partners allegedly failed to act and, instead, exploited the situation to gain unfair advantage. “Rather than working on proper optimisation, they halted admissions and disrupted regular processes, exacerbating the financial crunch,” the statement added.

FIITJEE emphasised its commitment to transparency and ethical practices, offering to provide access to documentation and audits to substantiate its claims. The institute noted that its accounts are audited by reputed firms, ensuring compliance with all regulations.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
