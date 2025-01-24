JEE Main 2025 admit card for January 28-30 exams released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed that admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 scheduled for January 28, 29 and 30 were released at jeemain.nta.nic.in on January 23. JEE Mains 2025 Live Updates JEE Main 2025 admit card for January 28-30 exams released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who have papers on these days can download the hall ticket using the application number and password.

JEE Main 2025 admit card: Direct link to the official website

In the admit card notice NTA announced the change of venues for January 28, 29, 30 exams to Varanasi from Prayagraj in view of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check and ensure that personal details such as name, photo and signature have been printed properly.

They need to make sure that the admit card contains clearly visible QR and bar codes.

For any assistance, candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or email at jeemain.@nta.nic.in.

On the exam day, they are required to carry the admit card along with the valid, original photo ID card uploaded along with the online application form.

How to download JEE Main admit card 2025

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the admit card download link. Log in with your application number and password. Submit and download the admit card.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture and Planning courses at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other participating institutions.

The test is also used for shortlisting IIT JEE Advanced candidates.

On January 28 and 29, the exam will be held in two shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm – for the paper 1 (BE/BTech). On January 30, NTA will hold the exam for the paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) in the second shift (3 pm to 6:30 pm).

Candidates can visit the official website for more information about JEE Mains 2025.