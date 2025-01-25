JEE Main 2025: NTA shares important update on exam centre change, details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) in an official notice informed the candidates about a change in the exam centre in Ayodhya for the exam dates January 28, 29 and 30, 2025. Candidates who are allotted this exam centre will have to appear at the new centre at SRS Digital Institute MIG-35 Kaushalpuri Colony Phase-2 Ayodhya.(HT file)

The agency informed the candidates that there is a change in the examination venue for candidates scheduled to appear in the Institute for Advanced Computer Technology, 21/03/44/03, Behind Choti Devkali Mandir, Tulsi Nagar Ayodhya, Faizabad, UP-224723, for JEE Main 2025 Session I on 28, 29 and 30 January 2025.

Candidates who are allotted this exam centre will have to appear at the new centre at SRS Digital Institute MIG-35 Kaushalpuri Colony Phase-2 Ayodhya.

The agency informed that the change in the exam centre was made due to the huge congregation of devotees in Mahakumbh at Ayodhya near Ram Path leading to the River Saryu.

The agency also mentioned the admit card for the candidates scheduled to appear in JEE (Main) 2025 Session I on 28, 29 & 30 January 2025 has been released.

For more information, visit the official website.

