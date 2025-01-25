Osmania University Result 2025 for UG 1st semester out at osmania.ac.in, direct link here

Osmania University (OU) released the results for the undergraduate 1st Semester examinations conducted during the academic year 2024-25 on its official website. candidates are required to furnish their hall ticket number in order to view the results (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the exams and would like to check their results can visit the official website of Osmania University (OU) at osmania.ac.in.

Direct Link to check Osmania University Result 2025

About the results:

As per the official website, the results for undergraduate programmes, including Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Commerce (B.Com.), and Arts (B.A.) are released.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results:

Steps to check results:

Visit the official website of Osmania University (OU) at osmania.ac.in

Visit the Examination results section and look out for the link to check the results and click it

A new page appears and candidates are required to furnish their hall ticket number in order to view the results

Verify the results and save the page

Take a print out of the same for further needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

