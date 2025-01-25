MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today at mcc.nic.in, here's how to check

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result on January 25, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for NEET PG Round 3 can check the results through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 seat allotment result releasing today

As per the official schedule, the reporting process will begin on January 26 and will conclude on February 3, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from February 4 to february 5, 2025.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Once done, click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Committee revised the NEET PG Round 3 schedule. “It is for the information to all candidates that due to delayed counselling in some states and recent declaration of Round-2 result in Rajasthan, many requests are being received by MCC for extension of PG Counselling schedule. Hence, keeping in view the interest of candidates and since Round 3 is the last round of upgradation, the Schedule of PG Counselling 2024 is being extended with due approval of competent authority,” MCC said.

The Round 3 registration process was started on December 26 and concluded on January 22 2025. The choice filling and locking process concluded on January 23, 2025. The seat allotment process was done from January 23 to January 24, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.