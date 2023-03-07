NBE FET Result 2022 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences has declared NBE FET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Fellowship Entrance Test can check their results through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Result cum merit list of FET-2022 has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites inclufing nbe.edu.in. The Board has also released the Fellowship Course/Clubbed Group wise cut-off scores at 50th percentile in FET-2022 on the official notice.

Direct link to check NBE FET Result 2022

NBE FET Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE FET at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NBE FET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the link to check the result will be available.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards on/after March 15, 2023 from the official website. Incase of any query, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal.