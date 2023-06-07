National Testing Agency, NTA has declared NCHMJEE 2023 Result on June 7, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHMJEE) 2023 can check the results through the official site of NTA NCHMJEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

NCHMJEE 2023 Result out at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, link to check scorecard here

The computer based test was conducted on May 14, 2023 and the provisional answer key was released on May 22, 2023. The last date to raise objection was till May 24, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared can login to the website using their application number and date of birth and view/download/print their respective Score Card. Follow the steps given below to check the results.

NCHMJEE 2023 Result: How to check

Visit the official site of NCHMJEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Click on NCHMJEE 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, for information on further steps in the process of admission to the Institutes of Hotel Management, for the academic year 2023-24 based on the NCHMJEE-2023 score, candidates are advised to be in touch with the NCHMCT website www.nchm.nic.in and the websites of the respective Institutes affiliated to NCHMCT where admission is sought.