Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET 2021 result out, know how to check result
exam results

Published on Nov 01, 2021 08:25 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The National Testing Agency has announced that the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the medical entrance exam in September can check the NEET result at the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download their scorecards through their registration details.

Direct link to check result here 

How to check NEET 2021 result

Follow the steps given below to check the NEET 2021 result

Visit the official website ntaresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “Score Card NEET(UG) 2020”

 Enter details as required and submit/login

 Results will be displayed on the screen

 Download it, and take a print out of the same

