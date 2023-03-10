NEET MDS Result 2023 out at natboard.edu.in, get link to download the result
NBE has released result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS).
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) today, March 10, 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website at natboard.edu.in.
NEET-MDS 2023 was conducted on March 1, 2023, for admission to various MDS Courses of the 2023-24 admission session. The individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET MDS 2023 can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website on/after March 20, 2023.
NEET MDS results 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official websites NBEMS at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.
Click on the"Result of NEET-MDS 2023"
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Next, click on the result link given in the notification
NEET MDS PDF will be displayed on the screen.
Check and download the NEET MDS result