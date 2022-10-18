NEET PG counselling round 2 provisional result announced at mcc.nic.in, get link

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 05:37 PM IST

MCC has announced the provisional Result for Round-2 of NEET PG Counselling 2022.

NEET PG counselling round 2 result announced at mcc.nic.in(ANI)
ByHT Education Desk

The preliminary results for Round 2 of NEET PG Counseling 2022 for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/MDS/PG DNB Courses have been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC).Candidates can check their NEET PG counselling round 2 result at mcc.nic.in.

“Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 07:00 PM of 18.10.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’”, reads the official notification.

Direct link here

NEET PG counselling round 2 result: How to check

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link that reads, “PROVISIONAL RESULT FOR ROUND-2 MD MS PG 2022.”

A new PDF Document will appear on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Topics
neet pg result
