NEET PG Result 2021 declared, direct link to be activated soon

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared NEET PG Result 2021. The direct link to check the result is still not activated but will be available soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

This year the cut-off score for the general category is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for UR-PWD.

The rank and the merit position for All India 50 percent quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the states/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations, and reservation policy.

NEET PG Result 2021: How to check

To check the result, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to their respective accounts.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.