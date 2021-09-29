Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET PG Result 2021 declared, direct link to be activated soon
exam results

NEET PG Result 2021 declared, direct link to be activated soon

NEET PG Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check cut off marks and other details below. The direct link to check result is still not activated. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 07:48 AM IST
NEET PG Result 2021 declared, direct link to be activated soon

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared NEET PG Result 2021. The direct link to check the result is still not activated but will be available soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. 

This year the cut-off score for the general category is 302 out of 800, 265 out of 800 for SC/ST/OBC, and 283 for UR-PWD.  

The rank and the merit position for All India 50 percent quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the states/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations, and reservation policy. 

NEET PG Result 2021: How to check 

To check the result, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to login to their respective accounts.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg neet pg result national board of examinations
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

LIC AAO prelims results 2021 declared at licindia.in, link to check here

SSC CHSL 2018 final result, CHSL 2019 tier 2 result this week

SSC Delhi Police, CAPFs PET result declared at ssc.nic.in

Rajasthan PTET result 2021 declared, direct link here
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP