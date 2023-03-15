Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET PG Result 2023: Counselling likely from July 15

Published on Mar 15, 2023 03:22 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 Result: During a hearing of the NEET PG postponement plea last month, the centre had told the Supreme Court of India that NBE wants to start NEET PG counselling July 15 onwards.

ByHT Education Desk

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday announced results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate or NEET PG 2023. Candidates can check their scores on natboard.edu.in.

Individual scorecards of candidates will be available for download March 25 onwards.

This year, NEET PG cut-off for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses is 291 for general and EWS categories, 274 for general-PWBD candidates and 257 for SC, ST and OBC candidates (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC).

Next, qualified candidates have to apply for NEET PG counselling in order to complete the admission process. For 50 per cent all India quota seats, candidates have to apply with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on mcc.nic.in. For state quota seats, they have to apply through respective state authorities.

During a hearing of the NEET PG postponement plea last month, the centre had told the Supreme Court of India that NBE wants to start NEET PG counselling July 15 onwards. This was in response to petitioners who argued that even if NEET PG is held in March, counselling can not begin before August 11, which is the deadline of internship completion.

The centre had said that those who do not complete internships by July 15 and are without certificates will be allowed to participate provisionally.

However, candidates are advised to visit the MCC website regularly for the official schedule of NEET PG counselling.

