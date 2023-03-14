NEET PG 2023 result declared at natboard.edu.in, here's how to check

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 result today, March 14. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at natboard.edu.in.

NEET-PG 2023 was held on March 5, 2023, for admission to MD, MS, DNB, and diploma programmes for the 2023–24 admission session. Over 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023.

Check NEET PG result here

NETT PG 2023 cut off

Category Minimum Qualifying/Elig Cut-off Scores (out of 800) General / EWS 50th Percentile 291 General-PwBD 45th Percentile 274 SC/ST/ OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 257

On or after March 25, 2023, individual scorecards for the NEET-PG exam can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/.

NEET PG result 2023: How to check

Go to the official website at https://natboard.edu.in/

Click on the result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

check the result and take the printout for future reference.