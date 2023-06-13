Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET Result 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG result, expected cut-off

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 11:22 AM IST

  • NEET 2023 Result Live Updates: Candidates can check NEET UG 2023 scores on neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Check updates below.

NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce soon results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. It will be available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in. 

NEET 2023 result date, time live updates(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

NTA will announce names of all India toppers, marks scored by them and category-wise cut-off marks along with NEET results. 

The Medical entrance exam was held on May 7, 2023, except in Manipur. For 8,753 candidates of Manipur, the exam on June 6 in 11 cities, including the state capital Imphal.

Provisional answer keys for both May 7 and June 6 NEET exams have been released along with candidates recorded responses and OMR copies. The final answer key will be published along with or after results.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 13 Jun 2023 11:22 AM

    NEET 2023: Important websites for medical aspirants

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in.

    AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in.

    National Medical Commission: nmc.org.in.

  • Tue, 13 Jun 2023 11:13 AM

    NEET result 2023 official websites

    1. neet.nta.nic.in
    2. ntaresults.nic.in
  • Tue, 13 Jun 2023 10:44 AM

    NEET 2023 expected cut-off

    Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer of Vidyamandir Classes says that expected cut-off marks of NEET UG 2023 are:

    General/Unreserved/EWS: 710-124 (50th percentile)

    OBC: 132-98 (40th)

    SC: 120-95 (40th)

    ST: 118-92 (40th)

  • Tue, 13 Jun 2023 10:37 AM

    NEET result 2023: What will be the cut-off mark this year?

    According to Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S Live, these are the category-wise expected NEET 2023 cut-offs:

    General: 716-120*

    OBC: 119-95*

    SC: 119-95*

    ST: 119-95*

    General-PwD: 119-108*

    OBC-PwD: 107-95*

    SC-PwD: 107-95*

    ST-PwD: 107-95*

    *The information presented here are provisional. Cut-offs released by NTA are final.

  • Tue, 13 Jun 2023 10:35 AM

    NEET 2023 result: What will be announced along with results

    Result notice:

    1. Attendance in the exam.
    2. Number of qualified candidates.
    3. Category-wise cut-offs.
    4. All India toppers
    5. other details.

    Scorecards:

    1. Subject-wise score.
    2. Total score.
    3. All India rank of the candidate and other information.
  • Tue, 13 Jun 2023 10:30 AM

    When is NEET UG result 2023?

    NTA has not announced the date for NEET result 2023. As per various reports, it will be out today, June 13. 

