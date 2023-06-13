NEET Result 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG result, expected cut-off
- NEET 2023 Result Live Updates: Candidates can check NEET UG 2023 scores on neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Check updates below.
NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce soon results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. It will be available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in.
NTA will announce names of all India toppers, marks scored by them and category-wise cut-off marks along with NEET results.
The Medical entrance exam was held on May 7, 2023, except in Manipur. For 8,753 candidates of Manipur, the exam on June 6 in 11 cities, including the state capital Imphal.
Provisional answer keys for both May 7 and June 6 NEET exams have been released along with candidates recorded responses and OMR copies. The final answer key will be published along with or after results.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 13 Jun 2023 11:22 AM
NEET 2023: Important websites for medical aspirants
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in.
National Medical Commission: nmc.org.in.
- Tue, 13 Jun 2023 11:13 AM
NEET result 2023 official websites
- neet.nta.nic.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
- Tue, 13 Jun 2023 10:44 AM
NEET 2023 expected cut-off
Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer of Vidyamandir Classes says that expected cut-off marks of NEET UG 2023 are:
General/Unreserved/EWS: 710-124 (50th percentile)
OBC: 132-98 (40th)
SC: 120-95 (40th)
ST: 118-92 (40th)
- Tue, 13 Jun 2023 10:37 AM
NEET result 2023: What will be the cut-off mark this year?
According to Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S Live, these are the category-wise expected NEET 2023 cut-offs:
General: 716-120*
OBC: 119-95*
SC: 119-95*
ST: 119-95*
General-PwD: 119-108*
OBC-PwD: 107-95*
SC-PwD: 107-95*
ST-PwD: 107-95*
*The information presented here are provisional. Cut-offs released by NTA are final.
- Tue, 13 Jun 2023 10:35 AM
NEET 2023 result: What will be announced along with results
Result notice:
- Attendance in the exam.
- Number of qualified candidates.
- Category-wise cut-offs.
- All India toppers
- other details.
Scorecards:
- Subject-wise score.
- Total score.
- All India rank of the candidate and other information.
- Tue, 13 Jun 2023 10:30 AM
When is NEET UG result 2023?
NTA has not announced the date for NEET result 2023. As per various reports, it will be out today, June 13.