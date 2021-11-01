Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET Results 2021 out, sent to students through email

NEET 2021 result has been declared. Students have said that they received the NEET result on their registered email. Candidates can check the result at neet.nta.nic.in using application number and date of birth.
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 07:00 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

With this, the long wait of lakhs of medical aspirants who were eagerly waiting for the result from the day the exam was held, has come to an end. NEET or the national eligibility cum entrance test is the sole entrance exam in the country for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses.

The rank list and score cards of candidates will be available on the website of the national testing agency (NTA), neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2021 result

NEET 2021: Steps to check the result, download score cards, rank cards

  • Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the NEET 2021 result link available 
  • Enter the registration number or application number or roll number
  • Enter the date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the NEET 2021 score card

NEET was held in September, after being postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19.

 

neet exam date neet exam
