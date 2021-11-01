NEET Results 2021 out, sent to students through email

The NEET result has been declared today. Students have said that they received the NEET result on their registered email. The NEET result will also be released on the official website.

With this, the long wait of lakhs of medical aspirants who were eagerly waiting for the result from the day the exam was held, has come to an end. NEET or the national eligibility cum entrance test is the sole entrance exam in the country for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses.

The rank list and score cards of candidates will be available on the website of the national testing agency (NTA), neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2021 result

NEET 2021: Steps to check the result, download score cards, rank cards

Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET 2021 result link available

Enter the registration number or application number or roll number

Enter the date of birth

Submit the details

Download the NEET 2021 score card

NEET was held in September, after being postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19.