NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA NEET results expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in

  • NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA is expected to release the result of NEET 2021 soon. The NEET result will be available on neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA NEET result soon at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA NEET result soon at neet.nta.nic.in
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 11:40 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
NEET result 2021 is expected to be declared soon as the Supreme Court has allowed the national testing agency (NTA) to announce the results for 16 lakh candidates who took the exam on September 12. 

In a decision, which is going to bring relief to lakhs of candidates across the nation, the Supreme Court has asked the medical entrance exam conducting body, the national testing agency (NTA), to release the NEET 2021 result. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court order against which the NTA had sought SC intervention has been stayed.

The NEET result will be available on the website of the national testing agency (NTA), nta.ac.in and on the NEET 2021 portal, neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the medical entrance exam in September, can check the NEET result and download the score card using the registration details as and when it is released. 

The inter-se merit will be decided in the given order: Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 28, 2021 11:40 AM IST

    NEET result 2021: Regarding rechecking  

    There is no provision for re-checking or re-evaluation of NEET answer sheets, the NTA has said.

  • Oct 28, 2021 11:33 AM IST

    NEET result 2021 will be released on official portal

    The NEET 2021 result will be released on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the result using registration details and date of birth.

  • Oct 28, 2021 11:21 AM IST

    NEET result: Close to 16 lakh candidates to receive result

    Close to 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the single medical entrance examination on September 12. The result is expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

  • Oct 28, 2021 11:17 AM IST

    NEET result 2021 expected soon, as SC paves way for result declaration

    The Supreme Court on Thursday has taken in cognizance the NTA's plea and has allowed it to release the NEET 2021 result.

    The exam was held on September 12 and close to 16 lakh students had appeared for it.

NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA NEET results expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in

  • NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA is expected to release the result of NEET 2021 soon. The NEET result will be available on neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA NEET result soon at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA NEET result soon at neet.nta.nic.in
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 11:40 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Thursday, October 28, 2021
