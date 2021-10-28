NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NTA NEET results expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET result 2021 is expected to be declared soon as the Supreme Court has allowed the national testing agency (NTA) to announce the results for 16 lakh candidates who took the exam on September 12.

In a decision, which is going to bring relief to lakhs of candidates across the nation, the Supreme Court has asked the medical entrance exam conducting body, the national testing agency (NTA), to release the NEET 2021 result. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court order against which the NTA had sought SC intervention has been stayed.

The NEET result will be available on the website of the national testing agency (NTA), nta.ac.in and on the NEET 2021 portal, neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the medical entrance exam in September, can check the NEET result and download the score card using the registration details as and when it is released.

The inter-se merit will be decided in the given order: Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test.