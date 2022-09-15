NEET SS Results 2022 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check scores

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared NEET SS Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Super Speciality examination can check their results through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in. The Board has released the result cum merit list on the official website.

Candidates placed at 50th percentile score or above in their respective groups are declared as qualified as per minimum qualifying criteria indicated in the Information Bulletin. The individual scorecard will be available to candidates on or after September 22, 2022 at the website nbe.edu.in.

Direct link to check NEET SS Results 2022

NEET SS Results 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET SS Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The academic session term will commence on October 1, 2022 and the last date up to which students can be admitted or joined is till October 31, 2022.