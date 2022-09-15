Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET SS Results 2022 declared, here's how to check result

Published on Sep 15, 2022 07:36 PM IST

NEET SS Results 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET SS Result 2022 on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

NEET SS Results 2022: Interested candidates who appeared for the NEET SS exam can now check their scores and download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in.(nbe.edu.in)
Interested candidates who appeared for the NEET SS exam can now check their scores and download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in.

The NEET SS examination was conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022 for different groups.

The academic session will start on October 1, 2022.

The last date up to which students can be admitted is till October 31, 2022.

The merit list and result of the candidates belonging to all the groups have been released.

Candidates placed at 50th percentile score or above in their groups have been declared qualified.

“Common counselling for admission to all DM/MCh/DrNB Super Specialty courses shall be done at the National Level by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).” reads the official notification.

Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecard on/after 22nd September, 2022 at NEET-SS website.

How to check results

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in

Click on the link that reads “Result of NEET-SS 2022”

Click on the link “Click here for result of NEET-SS 2022”

Click on the desired group

Your result will appear on your screen

Click here for direct link.

