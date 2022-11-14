Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET UG 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment Result released at mcc.nic.in

exam results
Published on Nov 14, 2022 06:56 PM IST

MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on November

NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result released at mcc.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on November. Candidates can access the Seat Allotment Results for Round 2 through the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check their NEET UG result using their application number and password.

Prior to this, the NEET round 2 allotment result was supposed to be disclosed on November 11. However, MCC announced a postponement on the same day in a notification. Candidate reporting for admissions might begin the same day as the result announcement.

Direct link here

NEET UG: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in

Click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Click on the tab ‘seat allotment for round 2’

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save for future reference

