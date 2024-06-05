NEET UG Result 2024: Mumbai bakery worker's daughter scores 720/720, 7 from city score full marks

Seven students from Maharashtra secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 examinations, the entrance test for admissions into medical courses. NEET UG Result 2024: Mumbai bakery worker's daughter scores 720/720

As per information shared by National Testing Agency (NTA), around 67 students across the country secured for AIR 1.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

NTA declared results of NEET UG 2024 on Tuesday. The examination was conducted on May 5. The provisional answer key was released on May 29.

This year 10,29,154 male, 13,76,831 female and 13 third gender candidates registered for the examination. Out of which 5,47,036 male candidates, 7,69,222 female candidates and 10 third gender candidates qualified the NEET UG examination this year.

Among the seven city students who scored 720/720 is Amina Arif, resident of Jogeswari and daughter of a bakery worker who scored 93.20% in class 10 from Madni high school, Jogeshwari, and 95% in class 12 from Mithibai College, Vile Parle.

“I had no plans to appear for NEET. But I took an attempt during lockdown, and didn't secure a good score. On my teacher's advise, I joined a private tuition and I secured 720 out of 720 this year,” said Amina.

Amina wants to pursue her studies at AIIMS Delhi, but she will take the final decision after a discussion with her teachers. Talking about her study pattern, she said, “Every week I used to write two tests. When I used to give mock tests, I used to score 620 or 700. So, I knew I was going to score above 700 because of the way I had prepared for the exam, and I succeeded.”

Along with Amina, Ved Sunilkumar Shende, Shubhan Sengupta, Umayma Malbari, Palansha Agarwal, Krishnamurti Pankaj Shiwal, and Mane Neha Kuldeep from the state who secures AIR 1.

Around 2,75,457 students from the state appeared for the examination of which 1,42,665

qualified for admission.