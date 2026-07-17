NEET UG Result 2026: Aryan Gupta tops NTA NEET re-exam, Kundale Shravani Krishna is female topper

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the NEET UG Result 2026. A total of 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified the NTA NEET re-exam out of the 20 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam.

Aryan Gupta NEET UG topper (PTI )

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A total of 138 candidates have been included in the toppers list for scoring equal to or more than 690 marks. Of these: Over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time and 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age.

NEET UG Result 2026: List of toppers

The list of top 10 candidates are given here:

Rank 1: Aryan Gupta

Rank 2: Panshul Bansal

Rank 3: Uplakshya Goyal

Rank 4: Ayush Bhalotia

Rank 5: Kudale Shravani Krishna

Rank 6: Riya Ranjan

Rank 7: Aryan Dubey

Rank 8: Geetansh Sarin

Rank 9: Gaurav Singh

Rank 10: Mohanish Maruti Bhosale

The highest score of 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana).

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{{^usCountry}} While speaking to PTI, Aryan Gupta said, "I secured AIR 1, I scored 715 out of 720, my father and mother are doctors... I worked hard, I would not get sleep, but it is feeling surreal now, looking like a dream, everyone is happy, I studied for 16-17 hours in a day, I want to become an Oncologist, my grandmother had died from cancer, I was in third standard, then I had taken a pledge. There is so much to do in life, but I am feeling good..." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While speaking to PTI, Aryan Gupta said, "I secured AIR 1, I scored 715 out of 720, my father and mother are doctors... I worked hard, I would not get sleep, but it is feeling surreal now, looking like a dream, everyone is happy, I studied for 16-17 hours in a day, I want to become an Oncologist, my grandmother had died from cancer, I was in third standard, then I had taken a pledge. There is so much to do in life, but I am feeling good..." {{/usCountry}}

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‘Studied for 17 hours’: NEET topper Aryan Gupta with 715/720 shares secret to success

NEET UG Result 2026: List of female toppers

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The list of female toppers are given here:

Rank 1: Kudale Shravani Krishna

Rank 2: Riya Ranjan

Rank 3: Mansha Garg

Rank 4: Vaishnavi Das

Rank 5: Manasvi Kulshrestha

Rank 6: Kashvi Dhall

Rank 7: Srinika V

Rank 8: Ashi Goyal

Rank 9: Namala Prerana

Rank 10: Aanvi Saxena

More than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates are women. Women also qualified at a higher rate than men: 56.8 per cent of women who appeared qualified, as against 55.1 per cent of men.

In the final answer sheet, NTA dropped one question, while another had two correct answers - both in Physics questions. “One of the disputed questions involved a Vernier calipers problem that asked candidates to determine the length of a wire based on the instrument’s reading. This question was dropped from the final answer key. The second question on electromagnetic waves had two correct options, instead of a single correct answer as originally indicated,” said Keshav Agarwal, vice-president of Delhi-based Coaching Federation of India (CFI) which has 1,000 coaching institutes as its members.

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NTA has a history of announcing NEET-UG results late at night. In 2024, it declared the original NEET-UG results at around 10 pm on June 4, released the results of the re-test conducted for 1,563 candidates on the evening of June 30, and issued revised scorecards at around 8:30–9 pm on July 26 after the Supreme Court directed it to revise the results by withdrawing marks awarded for a disputed Physics question. This year, the agency announced the NEET-UG 2026 results at around 10:30 pm on July 16.

NEET UG 2026 state-wise toppers list: Check top rankers from every state

The NTA will publishing the complete category-wise data on registered, appeared and qualified candidates for the General, General-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwBD, PwD and Third Gender categories, NEEDS EXPANSION along with separate topper lists for each category. According to the agency, 291,000 General, 512,000 OBC-NCL, 159,000 SC, 63,716 ST, 95,026 General-EWS, 3,666 PwBD and 303 PwD candidates qualified.

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Direct link to check NEET result here