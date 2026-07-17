The National Testing Agency (NTA has released the NEET UG Result 2026. Jabalpur student Aryaman Solanki secured an All India Rank, AIR 46, said that the re-exam conducted on June 21 proved to be beneficial for him.

NEET UG Result 2026: "Re-NEET proved beneficial for me," says Jabalpur's Aryaman Solanki after securing AIR 46

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Aryaman Singh Solanki secured the 99.99th percentile in the NEET UG examination.

While speaking to ANI, Aryaman said that he was initially disappointed after the cancellation of the first exam, but later accepted it and focused on his preparation. He said, "When re-NEET was announced, it was a very depressing and sad atmosphere because the May 3 NEET had gone quite well. But then I thought that NEET is for all 22 lakh children, and maybe the true rank or potential had not come out. Re-NEET was the right decision, and because of that, my marks and rank improved significantly."

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{{^usCountry}} He further added that when he took the first exam, he scored quite well. But as other children's marks were coming out, his rank would not have been as high as it is this time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added that when he took the first exam, he scored quite well. But as other children's marks were coming out, his rank would not have been as high as it is this time. {{/usCountry}}

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Aryaman was fully focused during the additional preparation period, concentrating mainly on solving questions and revisiting key concepts.

"During that time, I did not start any new topics. I focused on solving questions in Physics and Chemistry. In Biology, I only read NCERT. The coaching institute also provided papers, and I appeared for full syllabus tests every day," he added.

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Talking about his future plans, Aryaman said he currently has an inclination towards urology but wants to keep his options open during medical studies.

"As it seems now, I would like to pursue urology, but it might change during my studies too. I have not kept my choices rigid. It is flexible. Urology is my natural preference," he said yo ANI.

Aryaman's parents, Dr Phanindra Solanki and Dr Anupama Solanki, expressed happiness over their son's achievement and said their priority was to see him become a good human being and doctor.

The NTA conducted the examination on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the test, which was held in 13 languages.

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The NEET UG result was announced on July 16 night. NTA has a history of announcing NEET-UG results late at night. In 2024, it declared the original NEET-UG results at around 10 pm on June 4, released the results of the re-test conducted for 1,563 candidates on the evening of June 30, and issued revised scorecards at around 8:30–9 pm on July 26 after the Supreme Court directed it to revise the results by withdrawing marks awarded for a disputed Physics question. This year, the agency announced the NEET-UG 2026 results at around 10:30 pm on July 16.

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Rank 1 is secured by Aryan Gupta of Punjab. The highest score of 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana). More than 58 per cent of all qualified candidates are women. Women also qualified at a higher rate than men: 56.8 per cent of women who appeared qualified, as against 55.1 per cent of men.

(With inputs from ANI)