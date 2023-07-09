NEST 2023 Result releasing tomorrow at nestexam.in, here’s how to check

The National Entrance Screening Test, NEST result 2023 will be released tomorrow, July 10, 2023. The result will be announced at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of NEST at nestexam.in.

The examination was conducted on June 24, 2023. The answer key was released on June 28, 2023. The challenge window was closed on June 30, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NEST 2023 Result: How to check

Visit the official site of NEST at nestexam.in.

Click on NEST 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEST is conducted for admission to 5-year Integrated MSc Program, 2023-28 for National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NEST.

