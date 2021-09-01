Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEST Result 2021 to release today on nestexam.in, here's how to check
NEST Result 2021 to release today on nestexam.in, here’s how to check

NEST Result 2021 will release today, September 1, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of NEST on nestexam.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 07:42 AM IST
NEST Result 2021 to release today on nestexam.in, here's how to check

NISER will release NEST Result 2021 on September 1, 2021. The result will be announced at 8 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for National Entrance Screening Test can check the result through the official site of NEST on nestexam.in.

The official websites reads, “Results of the NEST-2021 examination will be announced by 8:00 pm on the 1st of September, 2021.”

The examination was conducted on August 14, 2021. The answer key for the same was released on August 21, 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till August 23, 2021.

NEST Result 2021: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of NEST on nestexam.in.

• Click on NEST Result 2021 link available on the official home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEST is a mandatory online entrance test for getting admission to the 5-year Integrated MSc Program at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) Mumbai.

