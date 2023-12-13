NTA announces IIT Delhi recruitment exam results for group B, C posts

IIT Delhi Group B, C Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the recruitment examination of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi for group B and C vacancies. The list of selected candidates is available on nta.ac.in.

The examination was conducted in CBT mode on October 27, 2023.

Selected candidates have to appear for the Trade test/Computer Test/Skill/Other test (whichever is applicable) in the next stage.

IIT Delhi will announce schedule and conduct the Trade test/Computer Test/Skill/other test of shortlisted candidates, NTA said.

For further updates. candidates can visit the official websites of NTA: recruitment.nta.nic.in. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA helpline numbers – 011-40759000/6922770

No candidate was found eligible for the following posts:

Fire Officer

Systems Analyst

Physiotherapist

Assistant Sports Officer

Junior Counsellor

Production Assistant

Assistant (Caretaking)

Here is the direct link to check IIT Delhi recruitment exam results for group B, C posts.