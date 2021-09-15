NTA announces JEE (Main) results, says 44 candidates score 100 percentile

NEW DELHI: As many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the four editions of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Main), results of which were declared by the nodal testing agency, National Testing Agency (NTA), late on Tuesday night.

According to NTA statement, as many as 18 candidates got rank 1. They include four from Andhra Pradesh, two from Telangana and two from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan each.

More details were awaited at the time this report was filed. The agency was yet to release the overall results.

The JEE (Main) was conducted four times this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the first phase was conducted in February, the second phase was held in March. The third phase, which was scheduled to be held in April and May, was postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic. It was eventually held in July and August.

The fourth phase, for which the result was announced late on Tuesday night was conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.

A final merit list, based on the best of the four exams, will be issued by NTA.

Overall, 9,34,602 students appeared in the exam overall. As per the NTA, 6.2 lakh students appeared in the first phase. The number of students who appeared for the subsequent rounds declined; 5.6 lakh appeared in the second phase, 5.4 lakh in the third phase, and 4.8 lakh in the fourth phase.

The JEE (Main) is conducted for admissions to various engineering courses including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other centrally-funded technical colleges. Besides, it also determines a candidate’s eligibility for JEE (advanced) conducted for admission to various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE (Advanced) will be conducted in October.

The exam was conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.