Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / NTA announces JEE (Main) results, says 44 candidates score 100 percentile
exam results

NTA announces JEE (Main) results, says 44 candidates score 100 percentile

The JEE (Main), results of which were announced by the National Testing Ageny (NTA), was conducted four times this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:08 AM IST
JEE main result 2021: The NTA, which announced the results for the JEE Main exam, said 44 candidates have scored a perfect 100 (jeemain.nta.nic.in)

NEW DELHI: As many as 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the four editions of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) (Main), results of which were declared by the nodal testing agency, National Testing Agency (NTA), late on Tuesday night.

According to NTA statement, as many as 18 candidates got rank 1. They include four from Andhra Pradesh, two from Telangana and two from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan each.

More details were awaited at the time this report was filed. The agency was yet to release the overall results.

The JEE (Main) was conducted four times this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the first phase was conducted in February, the second phase was held in March. The third phase, which was scheduled to be held in April and May, was postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic. It was eventually held in July and August.

The fourth phase, for which the result was announced late on Tuesday night was conducted on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2.

RELATED STORIES

A final merit list, based on the best of the four exams, will be issued by NTA.

Overall, 9,34,602 students appeared in the exam overall. As per the NTA, 6.2 lakh students appeared in the first phase. The number of students who appeared for the subsequent rounds declined; 5.6 lakh appeared in the second phase, 5.4 lakh in the third phase, and 4.8 lakh in the fourth phase.

The JEE (Main) is conducted for admissions to various engineering courses including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other centrally-funded technical colleges. Besides, it also determines a candidate’s eligibility for JEE (advanced) conducted for admission to various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE (Advanced) will be conducted in October.

The exam was conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE main 2021 session 4 results today, says Education Ministry

JEE main result 2021 Live Updates: NTA to declare result today,check scores here

AP EAPCET result 2021 declared for agriculture stream, know how to check

JEECUP 2021: UP JEE results declared at jeecup.nic.in, counselling from Sept 14
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP