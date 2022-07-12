NTA releases ATDSC-NIS result at atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in, link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the ATDSC-NIS–2022 result. candidates who took the examination can check the ATDSC-NIS–2022 result at atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download their score card through application number and log in credentials.

The ATDSC-NIS–2022 was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in the CBT mode on June 18.

The Post exam, Questions Papers, Provisional Answer Key and Recorded Responses of Candidates were displayed on the NTA website https://atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in from June 27 to 29 and challenges were invited from the candidates.

Direct link here

ATDSC-NIS–2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website at atdsc.nis.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the scorecard link

Key in your application number and DOB

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check notification here.