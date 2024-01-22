NTA SSC Military Nursing Service Exam 2024: Where to check result, final answer key

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key of the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) examination 2024 soon. When released, candidates can download it from the website exams.nta.ac.in. NTA SSC Military Nursing Service Exam 2024: Where to check result, final key(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The provisional answer key of the examination was issued on January 17 and candidates had time till January 19 to raise objections, on payment of a fee of ₹200 per question.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of her challenge,” NTA said.

Once this process is completed, the final answer key and results of the examination will be declared.

Candidates will get their scorecards on exams.nta.ac.in after logging in to the website with application number and date of birth.

The National Testing Agency conducted MNS: Selection for SSC 2023-24 on January 14, 2024 in 90 cities across the country for a total of 28,220 candidates.