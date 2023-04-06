NTA SWAYAM July 2022 result announced at swayam.nta.ac.in, get link here

National Testing Agency (NTA)ht ed announced the Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July semester result on April 6. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the result on the official website at swayam.nta.ac.in.

NTA SWAYAM July 2022 result announced at swayam.nta.ac.in

A total of 59469 candidates have appeared for the Swayam July 2022-Semester Examination. National Testing Agency conducted the examination on 25 and 26 February 2023 in 4 sessions at 166 centres in 87 cities across the country. The examination was held in 346 papers.

SWAYAM July 2022-Semester Exams result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at swayam.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the scorecard link

Key in your login details

Your SWAYAM July 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

