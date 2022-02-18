NTSE Final Result 2021 to release today, here’s how to check

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT will release NTSE Final Result 2021 on February 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for National Talent Search Exam can check the result through the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in. The result will be declared at 5 pm.

The final result of the NTSE Stage II examination will be uploaded on the NCERT website on February 18, 2022 at 5 pm. The Council has already released the provisional result on February 9, 2022 along with the OMR sheet. Candidates can check the official site by following these simple steps given below.

NTSE Final Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.

Click on NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on October 24, 2021. Earlier the result was scheduled to release on February 11, 2022. The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NCERT.

