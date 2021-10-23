NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021: Last date to download today, direct link here

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT has released NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 on October 9, 2021. The admit card is available on the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in. Today, October 23, 2021 is the last date to download the admit card from the official website.

The examination will be conducted on October 24, 2021 across the country. The Council has issued a notice for those candidates who are having problem to download the admit card before exams.

Direct link to download here

As per the notice, all such candidates who are having problem to download the admit card are advised to take a print out of the blank admit card uploaded on NCERT website along with the instructions. They are required to fill details on admit card and get the photograph attested by the Principal of the concerned school.

This admit card is to be produced at the respective examination centre as per list placed on NCERT website. All such candidates may appear at their examinations centres only if they have their names in the list of the candidates available with the Centre Superintendents of the Schools and Liaison Officers of the concerned States/UT.

