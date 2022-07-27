OJEE 2022 result out, Shraddharabinda Samantray tops in MBA

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Result has been released by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board on July 27 at 11: 30 am. Pritiranjan Ghadai, minister for skill development and technical education declares the results in Bhubaneswar. The OJEE 2022 result is available on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination was held from July 4 to 8. A total of 47729 students have been ranked after the exam. This year a total of 47761 candidates had written the OJEE 2022 examination.

The examination was held for 12 vocational courses.

Toppers List

MBA: Shraddharabinda Samantray

MCA: Ishant Nayak topper

B. Pharm: Arup Panda topper

M.Pharm: Sachin Nayak

M. Tech (Civil Engineering): Sanjeev Pradhan

M. Tech (Electronics) : Pankaj Kumar

M. Tech (Mechanical): Rajan Mohapatra

M. Architecture: Shrusti Nangalia

M Plan: Dibyshree Upantnayka Mishra

Electrical Engg: Mithun Adhikari

Mechanical Engineering: Rajan Subankar Mohopatra

For more details check the detailed list of toppers is given below:

OJEE 2022 Result declared

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

( With inputs from Debabrata mohanty )

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON