OJEE Result 2022 out at ojee.nic.in, Here's the direct link to check
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Result has been released by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board on July 27 at 11: 30 am. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check the OJEE result on the official website at ojee.nic.in and odishajee.nic.in.
This year around 58,000 students had appeared for the Engineering entrance test last month. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination was held from July 4 to 8.
Here's the direct link to download the OJEE rank card.
OJEE 2022 Results: How To Download Rank Card
Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in
Click on OJEE 2022 rank card link rank card link
Key in your log in credentials
OJEE 2022 rank card will be displayed on the screen
Download rank card, and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference