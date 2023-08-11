Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha OSSTET result released at bseodisha.ac.in, get link to check results

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 02:14 PM IST

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha releases OSSTET exam result 1st today, August 11.

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the OSSTET exam result 1st today on August 11. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the OSSTET 2022 results on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates can check the OSSTET 2023 results through their roll number and date of birth or through their roll number and mobile number.

Direct link to check OSSTET 2022 result

OSSTET 2022 results: How to download

Odisha OSSTET result released at bseodisha.ac.in, get link to check results

To download the OSSTET 2022 1st results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “OSSTET EXAM RESULT 2022 (1st)”

Key in your login details

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
odisha bse odisha exam result. results
