Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Odisha police constable result 2021 declared, check list of constable resul
exam results

Odisha police constable result 2021 declared, check list of constable resul

Odisha police constable result 2021: has declared the results of written examination for the post of constable (Communication).
Odisha police constable result 2021:  Candidates, who appeared for the examination, can check the results on the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.azurewebsites.net.(odishapolice.azurewebsites.net)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Odisha police constable result 2021: Odisha Police Recruitment Board has declared the results of written examination for the post of constable (Communication). Candidates, who appeared for the examination, can check the results on the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.azurewebsites.net.

The computer based written examination for the post of constable (Communication) in Odisha Police Signal Service was held from November 15, to November 17, 2021.

Candidates are advised to access the website for result and detailed schedule of physical measurement and physical efficiency test. The physical measurement and physical efficiency test will be held at OSAP 7th Bn Ground, (In front of Aranya Bhawan), Bhubaneswar w.e.f December 17, 2021 onwards.

Direct link to check Odisha police constable result 2021

How to check Odisha police constable result 2021:

Visit the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.azurewebsites.net.

Click on the link that reads, “Results for Written Test (CBRE)”.

The list of candidates qualified for physical measurement & physical efficiency test for the post of Constable (Communication) will appear on the screen.

RELATED STORIES

Check your roll number and application number.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha news odisha police constable recruitment
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP