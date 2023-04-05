Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha Police constable result at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2023 04:08 PM IST

Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com

State Selection Board Odisha has released the result for the post of police constable (Civil) 2022. Interested candidates can download the result from the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com.

The written examination was conducted on February 26. The result of the written examination for the post of constable (Civil) was announced on March 17 . The Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency test was conducted on March 23 onwards.

Direct link to check the result 

Odisha Police Constable result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com

On the homepage, click on the district-wise result list

A pdf will be displayed

Check and take the print for future reference.

