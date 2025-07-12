OJEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today at ojee.nic.in, here's how to check

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release the OJEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result on July 12, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round 1 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today at ojee.nic.in

The online reporting, which includes exercise freeze/ float option/ document upload/ fee payment/ response by candidate to query, will be done from July 12 to July 15, 2025. The last day to respond to query is July 18, 2025.

Candidates can withdraw seats/ exit from seat allocation process from July 13 to July 18, 2025. The reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 19 to July 20, 2025.

OJEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates who have registered for Round 1 counselling can check the seat allotment result through the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

2. Click on OJEE 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.