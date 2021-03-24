Home / Education / Exam Results / Osmania University UG result 2021 declared at osmania.ac.in, here's how to check
exam results

Osmania University UG result 2021 declared at osmania.ac.in, here's how to check

Osmania University UG result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the OU UG examination can check their results online at osmania.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Osmania University UG result 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Osmania University UG result 2021: The Osmania University (OU) has declared the results of the undergraduate courses including BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc second and fourth-semester examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the OU UG examination can check their results online at osmania.ac.in.

The varsity conducted the OU UG examination in January and February 2021.

How to check Osmania University UG result 2021:

Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the Examination Results

Select the course

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The OU UG result 2021 for the selected course will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
osmania university result osmania university
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP