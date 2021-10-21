Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OU declares TS CGPET results 2021 at tscpget.com, direct link for rank cards

TS CGPET results 2021: Osmania University has declared the results of Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests.
TS CGPET results 2021: Candidates can download TS CPGET 2021 rank cards from the official website at tscpget.com.( tscpget.com)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 04:51 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

TS CGPET results 2021: Osmania University  (OU) on Thursday declared the results of Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET)  2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the TS CPGET 2021 can download the rank card released on the official website at tscpget.com.

The TS CGPET examinations were held from September 18 to September 27.

The CPGET 2021 is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. diploma courses and 5 years integrated programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the academic year 2021-2022.

Direct link to download CPGET rank card 2021

How to download CPGET rank card 2021:

Visit the official website at tscpget.com.

Click on "Download Rank Card" link available on the homepage.

Submit CGPET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth. Then, click on "View Rank Card" link.

The rank card will appear on the screen.

Download the rank card and take its print out for future use.

