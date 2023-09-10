PDUSU BEd result out, direct link to check Shekhawati University results

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) has announced results of Bachelor of Education (BEd) part 1 and part 2 exams. Candidates who have appeared in these exams can now check their results on result23.shekhauniexam.in or through the result link on shekhauniexam.in.

Direct link for Shekhawati University BEd result 2023: http://result23.shekhauniexam.in/(S(2oqybruwtrhmiquudfkmpprj))/BEdResult.aspx

Students should note that the result link is loading slow. In case of any difficulty, they should wait for some time and try checking it later.

These are the steps to follow:

How to check PDUSU BEd result 2023

Go to shekhauniexam.in. Open the results 2023 tab. Scroll down and click on the link for BEd part 1 and BEd part 2 results. Enter the required information and submit. Your result will be displayed on the next page. Check result and download the page.