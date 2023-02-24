Periyar University Result 2023 for UG, PG out at periyaruniversity.ac.in, link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results
Published on Feb 24, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Periyar University Result 2023 for UG, PG has been released. Candidates can check the results through the official links given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Periyar University has declared Periyar University Result 2023 for UG, PG courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of Periyar University at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted from January 9 to January 20, 2023. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UG result 

Direct link to check PG result 

Periyar University Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Periyar University at periyaruniversity.ac.in.
  • Click on Periyar University Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Click on UG or PG link available on page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Periyar University.

