Periyar University UG & PG May 2023 results out at periyaruniversity.ac.in, here's direct link

Periyar University has declared UG, PG May 2023 examination results. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of Periyar University at periyaruniversity.ac.in. Candidates who took the examination can check the UG and PG May 2023 exam results through their registration number and date of birth.

Periyar University UG and PG May 2023 results: How to check

Periyar University UG & PG May 2023 results out at periyaruniversity.ac.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the official site of Periyar University at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “MAY 2023 EXAMINATIONS UG / PG RESULTS”

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.