PSSSB Clerk (Legal) results released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, get link here

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the results for the Clerk (Legal) exam 2023 (Advt No 02/2022) today, August 8. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Along with the PSSSB results PSSSB Clerk (Legal) answer key has been also released.

The PSSSB Clerk (Legal ) exam was conducted on July 8.

PSSSB Clerk ( legal) exam 2023: Know how to check the results

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab

Next, click on the - "Click here to view/download result for the post of Clerk (Legal) (Advt. No.02 of 2022)"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference