Punjab Board Class 5 Results 2021 declared, direct link for PSEB 5th marks

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 24 announced the class 5th exam results.
PTI | By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Punjab Board Class 5 Results 2021: The class 5th result was declared by the board chairperson through a virtual conference.(HT file)

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 24 announced the class 5th exam results. All registered candidates for Class 5 examinations can check their result through the official website of PSEB.

The class 5th result was declared by the board chairperson through a virtual conference.

Direct Link to check PSEB Class 5 results

How to check the result :

Visit the official website of PSEB at http://www.pseb.ac.in/

Click on the link for Class 5th examination results

Key in your roll number or name

Click on find results

A new page will open

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the hard copy of the same for future use

Amid the Covid 19 pandemic, the class 5th examination was held in the month of March . The examination was conducted for Hindi, English, Math, and Punjabi Environment Education.

