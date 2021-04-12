Home / Education / Exam Results / Rajasthan govt promotes students of class 6 and 7 without annual exams
Rajasthan govt promotes students of class 6 and 7 without annual exams

The Rajasthan government has decided to promote students of Class 6 and 7 without annual examinations.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 12, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Students will be assessed based on Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE), Smile-2, and 'Aao Ghar Se Sikhein' initiatives undertaken by the state-based schools.(File photo)

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra informed about this decision through a tweet on Monday.

"Taking a major decision in the interest of the students, the Education Department has decided to promote the students of classes 6 and 7," Dotasra wrote in his tweet. The decision has been taken in view of the growing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Students will be assessed based on Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE), Smile-2, and 'Aao Ghar Se Sikhein' initiatives undertaken by the state-based schools.

The state government has already ordered that schools for classes 1 to 9 will remain shut until April 19. Rajasthan on Sunday reported 5,105 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 related deaths which pushed the tally of cases and deaths to 3,63,793 and 2,926 respectively. The state currently has 31,986 active cases.

Last month, Rajasthan government had decided to promote students of classes 1 to 5 without holding exams.

(With inputs from ANI)

