Rajasthan PTET result 2021 likely in 2-3 days: Minister

The Rajasthan PTET result 2021 will be released in 2-3 days and efforts are being made to release the results of 4 year and 2 year courses simultaneously, Minister for Higher Education, Bhanwar Singh Bhati has informed in a retweet.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 09:31 AM IST
The minister’s response came a day after the result was expected. On September 18, the education minister had informed, via a tweet, about the PTET result date. The result was scheduled to be declared on September 19.

The official website of the Rajasthan pre-teacher education test (PTET) is http://www.ptetraj2021.com/.

Government Dungar College, Rajasthan will release the PTET exam result. The exam was held on September 8.

The Rajasthan PTET is held for admission to B.Ed. Colleges of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website ptetraj2021.com
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the roll number, date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the PTET 2021 result
  • Save a copy

“The Result will be made available on the website. For information of the candidates a notification regarding declaration of the result will be published in the leading newspapers of Rajasthan. Marksheets of the candidates will not be sent by post. The same will be made available on website of the PTET or other site as informed through News papers and can be downloaded. However, as far as possible the information will be given through S.M.S. on the mobile number provided by the candidate in his/her online form,” it has been mentioned in the exam notice.

