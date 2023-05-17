Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced Common Eligibility Test (CET) result for senior secondary or Class 12th result. Candidates who appeared in the exam can go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and check their results. The direct link is given below.

Rajasthan RSMSSB CET result for 12th level out on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The exam was held on February 4, 5 and 11 in six phases.

RSMSSB has published in the result notice a list of questions which have been deleted from question papers of various shifts.

Direct link to check RSMSSB CET 12th level result 2023

How to check RSMSSB CET 12th level result 2023

Go to the board website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the ‘Latest News’ tab. Now, go to ‘Common Eligibility Test (Sr. Sec. Level) 2022 : Get Marks’. Enter your credentials and login. Check and download your RSMSSB CET result.

For further details on RSMSSB CET 12th level result, read the official notification.