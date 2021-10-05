Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Rajasthan University Result 2021: B.A, B.Sc results declared in uniraj.ac.in
exam results

Rajasthan University Result 2021: B.A, B.Sc results declared in uniraj.ac.in

Published on Oct 05, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Rajasthan University Result 2021: B.A, B.Sc results declared in uniraj.ac.in(HT File)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

University of Rajasthan has declared results for various undergraduate courses. The result has been declared for B.A LL.B. Semester 8 and 10 and B.Sc Part III. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of Rajasthan University on uniraj.ac.in. 

Along with these two subjects, the varsity has also released revaluation result for various other undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result here 

Rajasthan University Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Rajasthan University on uniraj.ac.in.
  • Click on result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The mark sheet would contain details such as the candidate’s name, course, marks, semester etc. The physical copy of the marksheet is expected to be issued by the varsity in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Rajasthan University. 

Topics
rajasthan university university examination exam result
