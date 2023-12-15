RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023 announced on opportunities.rbi.org.in, steps to check

RBI Assistant Pre Result 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 15 announced results of the Preliminary examination held for 450 vacancies of Assistants. Candidates can now visit the website opportunities.rbi.org.in and check their scores online. RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023 live updates.

RBI Assistant Prelims 2023 Results Out, Direct Link to Check Scores

RBI conducted the Prelims examination of Assistant recruitment on November 18 and 19, 2023.

Here’s the direct link and steps to check results:

RBI Assistant prelims result 2023 direct link

How to check RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023

Go to the careers portal of RBI, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Open the result link given under current openings.

Now, open the link for RBI Assistant Prelims examination.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and view the result.

In the Prelims examination, candidates were asked 100 questions which carried a total of 100 marks. The duration of the paper was 1 hour.

In the paper, there were three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning ability. The first section consisted of 30 questions for 30 marks and the other two had 35 questions each for 35 marks each.

