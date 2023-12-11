RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023 Live: Where to check scores when announced

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce RBI Assistant Prelims exam 2023 on the website opportunities.rbi.org.in. Last year, the RBI Assistant Prelims exam was held on was conducted on March 26 and 27 and results were announced in April. This time, the exam took place on November 18, 19 and results are expected soon. RBI is unlikely to post any answer key of the Preliminary exam ahead of results. RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023 live updates(Reuters file photo)

The RBI Assistant prelims exam was held for 100 marks and the duration was 60 minutes. There were 100 questions on English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning ability. The first section had 30 questions for 30 marks and the other two had 35 questions each for 35 marks each. As informed by RBI, ¼th of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for wrong answer.

The recruitment drive is being held for 450 Assistant vacancies in the Reserve Bank of India.