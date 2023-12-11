close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023 Live: Where to check scores when announced
Live

Dec 11, 2023 01:30 PM IST
RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023 will be announced on the website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce RBI Assistant Prelims exam 2023 on the website opportunities.rbi.org.in. Last year, the RBI Assistant Prelims exam was held on was conducted on March 26 and 27 and results were announced in April. This time, the exam took place on November 18, 19 and results are expected soon. RBI is unlikely to post any answer key of the Preliminary exam ahead of results.

RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023 live updates
RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023 live updates

The RBI Assistant prelims exam was held for 100 marks and the duration was 60 minutes. There were 100 questions on English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning ability. The first section had 30 questions for 30 marks and the other two had 35 questions each for 35 marks each. As informed by RBI, ¼th of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted for wrong answer.

The recruitment drive is being held for 450 Assistant vacancies in the Reserve Bank of India.

Follow all the updates here:

    Where to check RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023

    RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023 will be announced on the bank's website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Topics
rbi exam result. bank jobs + 1 more
